Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Truist Securiti

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of APA by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.