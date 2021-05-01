Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

