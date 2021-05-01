Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Diana Shipping in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $342.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

