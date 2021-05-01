Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

