Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

NYSE AMP opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.02. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $261.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

