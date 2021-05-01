Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $18.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $110.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $151.73 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

