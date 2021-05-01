Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Issued By National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. National Bankshares upped their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.22. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$53.25.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

