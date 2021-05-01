Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

NYSE SYK opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

