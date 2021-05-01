Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $16.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

