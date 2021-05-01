Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

