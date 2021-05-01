Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

