Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOGC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LOGC opened at $5.52 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $177.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

