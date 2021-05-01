Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.