Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Lifted by KeyCorp

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Polaris stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

