Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lifted by Analyst

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

