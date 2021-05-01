Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

