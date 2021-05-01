Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Raised by Analyst

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $30.89 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.