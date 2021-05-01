Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

NYSE:MCO opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $236.32 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

