Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

