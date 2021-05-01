Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Boosted by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

