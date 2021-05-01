Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

