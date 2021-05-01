Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Cut by Analyst

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

VVV stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 647,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

