Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of SHOO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

