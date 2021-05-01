Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Q&K International Group stock remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Friday. 13,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,288. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

