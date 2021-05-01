QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of QTS opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 237,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

