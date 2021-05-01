QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $89,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

