QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

