Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 12,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

