RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.90. 21,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 713,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $646.77 million, a P/E ratio of 219.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

