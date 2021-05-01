Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 485,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

