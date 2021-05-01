Radix (EXRD) Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Radix has a market capitalization of $114.91 million and $1.25 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

