Rajeev Syal Sells 1,505 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Rajeev Syal sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $23,327.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.