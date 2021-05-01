Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

RAND stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.