Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $47,160.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.40 or 0.01087261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00724101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.30 or 0.99968464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

