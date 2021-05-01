Raydium Trading Up 53.8% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.69 or 0.00023803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $512.57 million and approximately $36.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00282657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01115535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.93 or 0.00724994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.06 or 0.99939791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,445,902 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

