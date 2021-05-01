Raymond James Boosts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $66.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

SKYW stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

