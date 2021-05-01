Raymond James Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FTS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

