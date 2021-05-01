Real Matters’ (REAL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.18% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,710,544.21. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565 in the last quarter.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

