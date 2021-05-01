Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

RLGY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 2,492,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

