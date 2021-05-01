Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 1,017,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.2 days.

Shares of RCRRF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Recruit has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.70.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.