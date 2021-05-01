Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of RRBI opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,372 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

