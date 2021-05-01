Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $164.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

