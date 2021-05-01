renDOGE Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00283099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.74 or 0.01082056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00720826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.68 or 0.99710204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

