Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Akouos, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Akouos in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKUS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AKUS stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Akouos has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Akouos by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akouos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

