Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Shares of RH stock opened at $688.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

