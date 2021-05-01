ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $19.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.97. 1,526,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

