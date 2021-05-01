Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $14.45. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 32,149 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

