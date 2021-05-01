Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

