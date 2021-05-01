Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 4 4 2 0 1.80

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $1.44, indicating a potential downside of 66.14%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, indicating that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.25 $15.80 million $0.19 22.32

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

