Reviewing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Scout24’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.80 $431.13 million $4.53 34.36 Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scout24.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Match Group and Scout24, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Scout24 0 4 0 0 2.00

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $146.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Scout24.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Scout24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Scout24 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Scout24 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

